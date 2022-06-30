AOK campground & RV park gets new owners and renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The AOK Campground and RV park between St. Joseph and Savannah recently went under new ownership in May; and that came with some renovations to the property.
"The last weeks we've been completely fully booked every day," new owners Marc and Christine Siemers said.
Marc and Christine Siemers are from Germany but have lived in the United States since 2015. And after living in Alabama for seven years, they moved to St. Joseph.
"We arrived in 2015 in the U.S. I'm a retired aerospace engineer. And after more than 20 years, we both decided we should do something else. And now we are in the us everything is possible," Marc said.
Marc says the reason the family got into this type of job was because of an experience last year.
"We made a big travel last year through the U.S. from Alabama up to Yellowstone, Utah, and New Mexico and we saw how nice campgrounds are and this is how we had the idea hey, let's do something different up to retirement," Marc said.
So when they became the new owners of this campground, they started some renovations. The first being the office building.
"The first thing we started to do is the office was down in this little building. And we said, no, we need a big office where the customers have more space and can enjoy it more. The next step is a dog park a lot of customers are asking for a dog park," Marc said.
Right now the campground has 50 suite sites, but they're hoping to make it bigger in the future.
"50 suite sites for for campers plus five or six sites for tents which can have power and we have also 10 sites without. Maybe in the future the idea is to expand a little bit to adding some sites next year. And as always we want to maintain it as it is people like it as it is to not change too much," Marc said.
Marc adds that after being the owners for just a month so far, visitors have given positive feedback already.
"We get a lot of very good and positive feedback. The people are happy and we like to get this feedback," Marc said.
And since the owners are from Europe, they also speak French, Dutch and Spanish.