Apartment fire leaves one displaced Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews responded to the Mitchell Park Apartments building in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ave. Saturday morning following a fire inside one of the units.
According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, the fire originated from an apartment unit on the sixth floor.
No one was injured in the fire. The person in the unit affected was displaced according to the SJFD, the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.
Fire inspector Steve Henrichson said the flames were contained to one apartment unit, and power to the entire building had to be cut off at one point in an effort to keep the flames from spreading.