Apple Blossom Pageant to return after two years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After two years, the Apple Blossom Pageant is returning to St. Joseph.
The pageant is returning to the Missouri Theater downtown on March 19th with the theme of Apple Blossom Garden Party: Room To Bloom.
The pageant will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the Princess Pageant, followed by the Junior Queen Pageant and Queen Pageant.
“They get more out of it than just walking across the stage and getting a crown on your head. They actually learn things like thinking on your feet, presentation. And we do try to empower women with the pageant itself,” said Rhabecca Boerkircher, Treasurer for the Apple Blossom Festival Committee.
The winner and attendants in each pageant will ride in the Apple Blossom Parade on May 7th.
Entry forms and additional information are available at www.appleblossomparade.com.
The deadline for entries is March 10th.