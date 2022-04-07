Apple Blossom Parade entry deadline approaching

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The deadline for entries in the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade is April 18.
According to a press release, entry fees for nonprofits, political candidates running for office, and other individuals is $100. For all commercial and for-profit entries the fee is $150.
A $25 late fee will be added to all entries between April 19 and 28. Entries received between April 29 and May 4 will be charged a $50 late fee.
No entries will be accepted after May 4.
Entry forms can be found at the Apple Blossom Parade's website.
The Apple Blossom Parade is scheduled for May 7. This year's theme is "Room to Bloom: Garden Party."