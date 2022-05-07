Apple Blossom Parade receives big turnout Saturday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Apple Blossom Parade was a sight to see for St. Joseph residents on Saturday morning. There was no shortage of floats, bands, businesses and candy.
"Super excited!" Dacie Langston said.
The parade's theme was "Room to Bloom" Garden Party." And some of the floats and participants fit that theme well. It's also the third oldest apple blossom parade in the country.
"Our sister's gonna be in it. Yeah cause she's in cheer and she goes to mega so she's gonna be in it," Cam and Hadley Zeamer said.
One mother has lived in St. Joe her entire life and says she was just glad to watch the parade again and enjoy it with her kids.
"It's an amazing moment for the community and like children to get to live on that same tradition that we did with my family when I was younger," Kurstin Langston said.
Any unit participating in the parade had to be decorated in some creative way. One local businessman made two floats that were practically covered in floral sheeting.
"Well, we would hope that they appreciate it. I mean, he has done a lot of work. We do a lot of research before we before we take the design. So you know, we're here just to have fun and hope everybody else has fun too. So that's that's our main goal," father and daughter Dave Freidel and Tylee Dixon said.
Freidel made a Cool Crest float that carried the Apple Blossom Queen and an American flag to honor all veterans and active duty military. He says he thought the parade was very successful, especially with the sunny weather.
"Just think this was a terrific parade. Beautiful, beautiful weather for a nice turnout for it," Freidel and Dixon said.