'Are you ready for it?' St. Joseph mustangs host 'Taylor Swift Night' at Phil Welch

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) It's been one week since Taylor Swift took the stage at Arrowhead for The Eras Tour, but the St. Joseph Mustangs aren't ready to say goodbye to Taylor just yet.
The Mustangs are one of the hottest baseball teams in the MINK League, and they wanted to partner the excitement of their games with the worldwide phenomenon of Taylor Swift's current tour by hosting a 'Taylor Swift Night.'
"We just kind of saw what's going on and how she's taken kind of the country by storm," said Mustangs CEO and President Ky Turner. "We saw an opportunity, with our fireworks and music, for people to come together and have fun, enjoy a Mustangs game, but then also have a common bond as a Taylor Swift fan."
While the star herself won't be in attendance at Phil Welch, fans will get to enjoy her music and elements of the record breaking tour at the Mustangs game Saturday night.
"We want to make sure we did this event justice, so we try to look at every angle and make sure that it's inclusive for everybody," said Turner. "We've got everything from the friendship bracelet trading, which I thought was such a fun idea for people to do at a concert....some of the songs that we'll play during our fireworks music too."
Turner said he wanted people to walk away with something tangible, so the Mustangs will be giving away Eras inspired posters to the first 200 fans through the gates. But one lucky fan will walk away with two tickets to see Swift's tour in Seattle July 22.
"I know how hard it is to get concert tickets, so we just thought to give someone an opportunity to win some here, that would really be the icing on the cake," said Turner.
Mustangs Group Sales Manager (and resident Swiftie) Megan Galbraith says that she is most looking forward to making someone's dream come true.
"I know there was a lot of people out there who didn't get lucky enough to get tickets to his show, so I think that's what I'm most excited for, is to get to see someone's really dream come true," said Galbraith.
One thing Swift and the Mustangs have in common -- creating a culture of community within their respective fanbases.
"She has created an amazing community in this country and around the world, and I think that people are really going to experience that this Saturday," said Galbraith.
Whether you're a fan of the Mustangs, a Swiftie, or both, the Mustangs promise that Saturday will have something for everyone to enjoy.
"As long as people are coming together, people are being themselves, that's what it's about," said Galbraith. "Be yourself. Do what you want. Relate to the music, relate to the game and the people around you however you want to. It's just about having a good time."
Turner says he believes that this event could set the new record for attendance at the stadium, surpassing their previous record of 5,345 guests that was set during their Frozen event.
The Phil Welch gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch happening at 7:00 p.m..
The winner of the two tickets will also receive $250 towards a Southwest Airlines flight to get to the concert in Seattle.