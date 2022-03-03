Area departments battled multiple grass fires Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dry, warm and windy conditions made it a long day for St. Joseph fire crews.
On Wednesday they had to respond to a number of grass and debris fires throughout the day.
One hot spot was a grass fire in south side St. Joseph near Lake Contrary.
Emergency Management Manager Bill Lamar said at one point Wednesday, every single crew in the city was out fighting some kind of brush fires.
Other units from area communities were also brought in to help along with tanker trucks from Rosecrans that carried additional water.
Fire officials stress that open burning is illegal right now, it doesn't start until next month.
Lamar added that the smallest sparks, even from a cigarette can ignite a flame that can grow into a large blaze.
If you see a fire, call 911, they say even the smallest fires can get out of hand quickly.