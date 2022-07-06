Area man helping author find Korean War Veterans for book

(FALLS CITY, Ne.) Trying to remember what most have forgotten, a Wisconsin man is traveling the country to find and interview Korean War veterans, eventually scripting their stories into a book.
KQ2 spoke with the author, Ryan Walkowski and a Korean War Veteran in Falls City, Ne. that are working to piece together forgotten Korean War stories.
"I was thinking, you know, no one ever does anything about Korea. It's never talked about," said author Ryan Walkowski, "It's always World War Two, skip Korea, right, the Vietnam War...and I don't discredit any other veterans, but that's kind of why I'm doing it for the Korean vets."
Inspired by his grandfather who served in the Korean War, Walkowski has traveled nationwide to work on his future book, "Forgotten, the Korean War." So far, Walkowski has collected over 50 hours of combat war stories, saying most are being shared for the first time.
"I never thought I'd hear the things that they--that they tell me. I would say 90% of the veterans I speak to have never told her family anything until, you know, I showed up. I think it's because I'm a third party. It's also the right time, you know, their average vets' are 90-91 and I'm giving them a platform where their story is told," said Walkowski.
The journey has led him coast to coast, including Falls City, Ne., where he found Private First Class Orville Dean who joined the Korean War in 1953.
"I decided, well, with everything going on, that's the best thing I can do for my country," said 90-year old Korean War veteran Orville Dean.
Dean was born in Hiawatha, Ks and moved around parts of Kansas before going to California as a teenager. He received a letter from his friends of joining the war, and Dean decided to join with them at the age of 19. He served from January to December of 1953.
"They gave me a flak jacket, gave me a vest, the rings on the vest they hung hand-grenades on it they gave me a carbine, gave me 6-30 round clips, 6-15 round clips and some loose shells in my--feels like a pocket."
Dean was apart of the 7th Division on Pork Chop Hill above the 38th parallel. Dean said he never had to kill anyone while serving.
"It was a beautiful country, Dean explained. "I was there just mainly for against communism and for democracy is the main thing. That's what we were there for."
After serving, Dean moved back to California where he married his wife and had three kids. The family traveled and had a stint in St. Joseph, Mo. Dean and one of his son's live together now in Falls City, Ne. Dean is father, grandfather and grea-grandfather.
Dean's son told KQ2 that growing up, their father didn't speak of the war until just a few years ago, and now, Dean is helping Walkowski search high and low for Korean War vets across the country.
"I told him, I said I will try to find all--I will try to find as many Korean Veterans as I can find, for you to interview," said Dean. "Orville, he's pretty much got that part of the country down. So I'm sure we'll find some more vets," Walkowski added.
Walkowski plans to complete the book by December. He has a Facebook page called "Forgotten, the Korean War" where he shares interviews and pictures of every war vet he's interviewed thus far.