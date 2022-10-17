Artist Hasna Sal offers 'Helping Hand' to YWCA

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's a week without violence in St. Joseph, and the local YWCA kicked off their week of events Monday night for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The annual "Take Back the Night" event took place Monday evening where survivors of domestic violence shared their stories.
Arhitect, artist, and poet Hasna Sal was recognized during a ceremony at the event for dedicating an art piece to the YWCA.
"This piece is titled 'Helping Hand' and it's about a woman who is offering help and who is accepting help. Her hand is against her chest, which really could mean 'I'm helping you' or 'thank you,'" Sal explains.
"It's about the narrative of help others, and if you need help, ask for help," she continues.
Sal uses her art as a way to share the stories of people who don't have a voice.
"When I see beautiful things, or when I feel that there are things that need to be changed, that's where the architect in me comes through. Where I see that the society or the community needs something -- it needs something to address a certain condition, social, physical, what have you -- that's when I step in through my art. My panel becomes the advocacy," says Sal.
Sal encourages everyone to use their talents to help aid in the fight against domestic violence.
"Missouri is already third in the nation for domestic violence, and that's the bad news, but the good news is, if all these musicians, leaders, institution directors, can come together, and work together collectively, I think we can really change those numbers around," Sal encourages.
Through art, Sal believes that generational change can occur and gives people the ability to see the progress that we have made as a society.
"I will end with this quote by architect Louis Kahn who said, 'art is the medium through which men and women have expressed the thoughts of their generation through time'. So this is our generation. These are our problems. We're expressing it through our art, so that down the line, it will be something that our successors will look back and say, 'oh yeah, they had that problem then, but I don't know what they're talking about, because now we're all the same,'" says Sal.
The week without violence will continue with Tuesday being 'Tuesday's in Purple'
Show your support for survivors by wearing purple, the official color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The rest of this week's events go as follows:
- 10/19: 'What Happens Next?' - Educational Panel @ MWSU 3PM
- 10/20: 'Thursday's in Black' - Show your support for victims by wearing black
- 10/21: Memorial Walk - MWSU Clock Tower 6PM