Atchison gets another grant to improve city sidewalks

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The city of Atchison is working again to improve it's central neighborhood.
The city recently accepted a $370,000 grant to repair or replace sidewalks in town. Back in 2017 they received a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant to start phase one of the AMS West Sidewalks Project.
Now this will be phase two, which improves north and south sidewalks in the same area of town, bordered around 6th to 12th streets between Santa Fe and Laramie streets.
"Atchison probably has $20 or $25 million worth of sidewalk work that could be done. Just replacing existing deteriorated sidewalks," Atchison interim city manager Justin Pregont said.
The project is set to begin this fall.