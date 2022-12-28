 Skip to main content
Atchison issues mandatory water conservation measures due to low river levels

  • Updated
The city is requiring all industrial and agricultural customers to limit the use of water to only what is necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of employees on duty.

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The City of Atchison, Kansas is implementing some mandatory water conservation measures due to record low levels in the Missouri river.

According to a news release, residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers are required to limit water use to that which is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of people, pets, and livestock.

For now, medical facilities are not required to restrict water use, but they are encouraged to conserve water as much as possible.

Atchison city officials say the river is expected to stay at a record low level for at least two to three more days as a second ice jam makes its way downstream from Nebraska.

The primary water pump cannot be used when the river is this low. 

An auxiliary pump is being used, but it does not have the same capacity as the primary pump. 

The latest river level reading in Atchison is 2.37 feet. 

By comparison, the flood stage is 22 feet. 

The last time the Missouri river was this low in Atchison was in the 1880's.