Atchison, Kan. issues call for voluntary water conservation

(ATCHISTON, Kan.) Residents of Atchison, Kansas, are being asked to conserve water due to a unique and unprecedented situation caused in part by an ice jam upriver in Nebraska, according to a release by the City of Atchison.
The news release issued by Atchison City Manager Amy Finch states that an ice jam making its way from Nebraska is causing the Missouri River to back up. Atchison may see a one-and-a-half foot drop in river levels over the next 48 hours.
The current river level at Atchison, as of December 20, is at 2.37 feet, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
The permanent intake pump at the river is no longer able to bring water into Atchison, and now the city is relying solely on the auxiliary intake pump for their water needs.
All consumers in and around the city of Atchison are being asked to employ water conservation measures and to limit water use until further notice.
At this time, the auxiliary pump is still working, but the drop in river levels might affect its performance. Not only this, but sub-zero temperatures could potentially cause water main breaks. These complications, and others, could adversely affect the city's ability to draw water from the river.
Atchison-area residents can conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths; shutting off water when brushing teeth, shaving, or washing hands; shutting off water to leaky faucets; and limiting water usage when it's not necessary.