...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Atchison, Kan. issues call for voluntary water conservation

  • Updated
  • 0
Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISTON, Kan.) Residents of Atchison, Kansas, are being asked to conserve water due to a unique and unprecedented situation caused in part by an ice jam upriver in Nebraska, according to a release by the City of Atchison.

The news release issued by Atchison City Manager Amy Finch states that an ice jam making its way from Nebraska is causing the Missouri River to back up. Atchison may see a one-and-a-half foot drop in river levels over the next 48 hours.

The current river level at Atchison, as of December 20, is at 2.37 feet, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

The permanent intake pump at the river is no longer able to bring water into Atchison, and now the city is relying solely on the auxiliary intake pump for their water needs.

All consumers in and around the city of Atchison are being asked to employ water conservation measures and to limit water use until further notice.

At this time, the auxiliary pump is still working, but the drop in river levels might affect its performance. Not only this, but sub-zero temperatures could potentially cause water main breaks. These complications, and others, could adversely affect the city's ability to draw water from the river.

Atchison-area residents can conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths; shutting off water when brushing teeth, shaving, or washing hands; shutting off water to leaky faucets; and limiting water usage when it's not necessary.

