Attendance rates playing a role in falling grades

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The preliminary state report card has been released and St. Joseph School District is not pleased with their results.
While there was an overall decline in grades, St. Joseph School District did see an improvement in mathematics specifically.
Districtwide ACT scores declined for the first time in four years, going from 21.6 percent in 2021 to 20.5 percent in 2022.
Attendance declined in the district, with the least attendance in the kindergarten classes.
From 2020, the district went from 84.3 percent attendance to 70.5 percent in 2022.
Along with this, the SJSD four-year graduation rate declined from 79.6 percent in 2021 to 77.63 percent in 2022.
District officials say these attendance rates play a huge role in the overall decrease in grades.
“Overall the district attendance has dropped from 79.55% in October to 78.18% in November and I think we just had a lot of sickness in our schools with our kiddos as far as RSV hospitalizations, flu, some are still battling COVID or reinfection of COVID. So some of those issues and then just coming out of COVID as well,” Ashly McGinnis, St. Joseph School District Assistant Superintendent says.
District officials tell us they are developing a plan for increasing graduation rates.
For any students within the district who may be struggling academically, tutoring is offered at all SJSD schools.
Parents can reach out to the child's teacher or building principal to get those services started.