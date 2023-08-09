St. Joseph, MO; the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is leading the initiative to declare August 11th "8-1-1 Day".
8-1-1 is the toll-free number where anyone who is planning on digging into the ground can call to make sure that they will not be in danger of hitting any pipes or lines.
“What does planting a tree, installing a fence, or digging a trench have in common? All of them can bring you dangerously close to buried utility lines. We encourage people to protect themselves and others by always placing a call to 811 days at least three working days prior to performing any excavation,” said Alan Meyer, Spire Damage Prevention Manager.
According to a media release from Spire, when someone calls 8-1-1 a representative can locate the area the person is calling about and locate all the utility lines and pipes within the area.
A statistic reported by Spire says that there is a 99% chance of avoiding contact with a utility line or pipe by calling 8-1-1 prior to digging.
Spire has outlined four steps for safe digging: dial 8-1-1 to request a site be marked, this service is free.
Call at least 3 days before your project so the locator has time to mark all the utility lines and pipes.
Be careful when digging around the markings to avoid the lines.
If you damage a line don't try to fix it, stay upwind of the damage, keep away from the area, don't touch anything in the area, call 911, call the utility company, and call 8-1-1 to report the damage.
For more information about safe digging go to https://spireenergy.com/call-you-dig.