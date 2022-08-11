August 11th is National 811 Day: the number to call before you dig

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) August 11th is National “811 Day,” the number you should always call before you dig.
As the Missouri law stands, anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to the state 811 one-call website before digging to have the location of buried utilities clearly marked so that you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line.
This includes common projects such as planting a tree or installing a swimming pool.
Digging without the knowledge of what’s in the ground you could risk electrocution, exposure to toxic gas, or spark a large explosion.
In addition to that, if you damage a utility line, you may be liable for the cost of its repair.
“But whether it's in the city or out in a rural area, there's a lot of utilities, public utilities that are underground, this can be drinking water, wastewater, and then there can also be electrical gas lines and telecommunications of all types,” said Randy Norden, Executive Director for Missouri One Call System.
Calling 811 is completely free, as well as using the resources on the 811 one-call website.