Author wrote book about Pony Express, coming to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Museum is bringing an event to St. Joseph this week.
Author Jim DeFelice has written a book about the Pony Express and will be at the museum, the Rolling Hills Library and the St. Joseph Public Library on Friday and Saturday to speak about his book and research.
This will also mark 162 years of the Pony Express. He will speak for a luncheon, a public program, have a book signing and a virtual program to end the weekend events.
"A lot of people have read it. And you know, they said it's pretty true to the story. So having someone who's written a book from New York, when you think about it being a long ways away, coming here and associated on the actual ground that the Pony Express happened, what better moment than have an author that he wrote about something, come to the actual starting grounds, and being here," Pony Express Museum executive director Cindy Daffern said.
The luncheon is at noon on Friday at the museum and if you want to attend tickets cost about $15 to $25 dollars and include a lunch. The rest of the events are free.