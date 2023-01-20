Authorities searching for five escaped prisoners

(FARMINGTON, Mo.) The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Farmington, Missouri has asked for help from the state highway patrol and the United States Marshals Service after five prisoners escaped from the county detention center.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m., five inmates escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center and stole a gray 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags.
All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling south.
All five were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts.
Warrants have been issued and a nationwide broadcast has been made.
All inmates were being held on felony charges.
If you spot any escaped inmate, call 911 and do not approach the fugitives.