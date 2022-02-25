Axe Factor opens new Illuminate Entertainment Center

The Axe Factor opened up their Illuminate Entertainment Center this afternoon.
The business expanded from their axe-throwing gig and showed off their newest addition of 18 holes of glow in the dark mini golf, along with four virtual reality rigs, creating an experience that is fun for all ages.
Owners of The Axe Factor say this idea was in the works years ago before the business even started.
“Sticking with one thing probably isn't good. You've got to diversify. And so the miniature golf was an idea we had even before the axe throwing, and as the axe throwing came together first, we were able to finally make this happen as well. Come and give it a try, I think three that 83 will enjoy this, you know,” said Bruce Baker, Co-Owner of The Axe Factor.
The Axe Factor plans to add even more features to their building in the coming months.
The business is open Wednesday through Sunday.