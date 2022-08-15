Back-to-back champions in Catfish Chasers tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday morning was the weigh-ins for the catfish chasers tournament and last year’s winners trying to repeat as tournament champions.
"The event today was just great, I mean I was really happy. we had a lot of spectators come out to watch, just overall it was just awesome,” Craig Collings said.
More than 350 fishermen showed up in St. Joseph for the annual Catfish Chasers tournament this weekend.
With more than 160 boats on the Missouri River, everyone was fighting for a chance at first place.
"There was some fantastic weigh-ins today. Great fish 161 pounds was the total weight of the winning team,” Collings said.
This year's winners aren't strangers to these parts of the Missouri River nor are they strangers to winning this exact tournament.
"We've fished together off and on for 10 or 12, 15 years. it's been quite a while, yea,” Casey Hayes said.
"To have a 160 boat tournament or bigger and have the same team win back to back years, that's pretty amazing,” Collings said.
"I don't think it's set in yet," Hayes said.
"No, no it hasn't, you never know what somebody's going to bring in,” Dustin Sturges said.
Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturgess won last year's tournament here in St. Joseph and now after winning this year’s tournament as well.
These two now have beat out more than 600 fishermen and have won 2 brand new pickups in two years.
"If you would've asked me at the start of the tournament, I would've said it would take at least 200 pounds to win this tournament, and the fact that our 100 and, what did we weigh? 161 pounds? 'yea' the fact that it held up and won the tournament is awesome,” Hayes said.
The duo completed the unheard of back to back champs, might try and make it a dynasty, and come back next year to win again.
"We're gonna try. Can't catch from the couch so you know we'll try but I don't know,” Hayes said.
Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturges also tied for the biggest fish as well in the tournament weighing in, at 83 pounds.