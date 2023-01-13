Bald Eagles are back in town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few American Bald Eagles were spotted moving through the area again this week.
According to Shelly Cox with the Remington Nature Center, the eagles are following geese and duck migrations.
The eagles gather around rivers and lakes to eat fish or other injured birds.
If you would like to see the eagles, keep a safe distance and never approach a nest.
Cox says that eagles with more brown feathers are still juveniles and they do not receive the iconic look until they are at least 5-years-old.