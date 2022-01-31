 Skip to main content
Bars prep for Chiefs fans during playoff run

  • Updated
  • 0

Bar staff share how they've kept things interesting as the Chiefs advance in the playoffs year after year.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the playoffs, and bars across Chiefs Kingdom are preparing  for the team's loyal fans.

"We're just ready for the storm that it is," Alex Richardson, server Hi-Ho Bar & Grill said. 

Chiefs fans were out in full force on Sunday after the team's thrilling win against the Buffalo Bills.

"Everyone here is running around, highfiving, celebrating," Whitney Loehnig, Owner, Adam's Bar & Grill said.  "It's just a blast."

This year marks the fourth consecutive year the team has been in the playoffs. Bar staff said while their post season runs have been great for business, they still want to try to keep things interesting for fans.

Loehnig said she offers drink and food specials to fans in her bar while the Hi-Ho staff held specials tied to the game. 

"We actually bought the first Bud Lite pint for everyone after Kelce scored his first touchdown," Richardson said.

The so called "storm" is one area bars welcome during the postseason, as it gives people the chance to enjoy a great game no matter the score.

"Everybody's welcome," Richardson said,  "We want everyone to come out and have a good time."

