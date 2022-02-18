Bartlett Center receives $150k donation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been said money isn't everything. But for one St. Joe woman, it's crucial to keeping a children's center open.
"This grant, it will enable us in all honesty, to sustain, there's no way that I could keep open the program," Bartlett Center executive director LaTonya Williams said.
The Bartlett Center received a large donation of $150,000 from the North American Savings Bank to help keep the center operating and cover costs for youth programs.
"The children in our community need a place to go after school, they need a place to learn," Williams said.
Williams says this donation will also go towards getting updated computers for the lab and keeping the necessary staff.
"I mean, I'm able to hire my staff. Every little item that you're looking at, in the program, currently is because of the NASB grant and I am not exaggerating any of that," Williams said.
Natalie Rowe is the community development manager for NASB and says after meeting Williams a couple of years ago, the bank learned of how essential the Bartlett Center is to the community it serves and why it needs this donation.
"Come into a place to give back as best we can," Rowe said.
And Kyle Sinclair, a senior loan officer, is from St. Joe. He says noticing the help the Bartlett Center gives to the community is just one more reason why they donated the money.
"And we're excited to provide financial assistance to help with their programming and their staffing," Sinclair said.
Williams says this money has a bigger impact on the Bartlett Center, the community and her job, more than people might realize.
"Grants like NASB help me sleep at night. Because I know that tomorrow, I'm going to be able to come through these doors and look at this gym and look at these kids. And it just makes everybody's hard work worth it," Williams said.
The Bartlett Center says it uses Missouri Western State University students, retired teachers and community volunteers as tutors for the educational programs. And the center's programs focus on STEM activities and building academic confidence.