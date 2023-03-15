Battle for Blake: community raises money for car crash victim's rehabilitation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University student Blake Ommen was heading back to Kansas City for spring break on March 4 when he was rear-ended in standstill traffic on Interstate 29 near St. Joseph.
The crash caused Ommen to suffer severe traumatic brain injury and he was immediately taken by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in serious condition.
He is currently still undergoing treatments at KU Medical Center.
While the full extent of his injuries are unknown, Ommen will have a long road to recovery ahead of him.
The driver responsible for the accident did not have insurance, so friends, family, Omenn's Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity brothers, and even strangers are all showing the power of community by donating to Blake's fund.
"It's pretty awesome just seeing everyone support Blake. I remember seeing all those Sig Tau's from all over the country supporting us, which makes us feel awesome," said Ommen's fraternity brother Tyler Brockhoff. "I remember seeing Louisiana Tech was on there, which was crazy to see, you know, just schools we didn't even know of. And now they're reaching out to us and supporting us, which is awesome. No matter how much donation was It was awesome."
There are currently two GoFundMe pages in support of Ommen and his family.
As of publication of this article, the two pages combined have raised almost $37,000.
To donate to Ommen's GoFundMe pages, click here or here.
