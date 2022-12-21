 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Be a Santa to a Senior program helping over 100 older adults this holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Be a Santa to a Senior

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Santa came a little early this year to some thanks to the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program.

This 7th annual event is put on by "home instead" to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in St. Joseph who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.

The senior care office set up a Christmas tree at Price Chopper decorated with wish lists for community members to buy for the individuals in need. 

 The gifts were wrapped and delivered by volunteers to the local seniors just in time for the holidays.

"Blankets, socks, I mean, things like that, I mean things that wouldn't normally be on a wish list. But there are needy items that they actually need. And they could be financially not in a position to be able to purchase those things for themselves. St. Joe is a very generous community. And every year that we've done this, I'm just amazed at the response that we get in the amount of gifts that we get for our seniors," said Deanna Utz, Client Care Manager for Home Instead Senior Care.

The program will benefit and bring gifts to more than 100 local seniors this year.

To learn more, you can visit the website here.

 

