Be a Santa to a Senior program helping over 100 older adults this holiday season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Santa came a little early this year to some thanks to the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program.
This 7th annual event is put on by "home instead" to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in St. Joseph who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
The senior care office set up a Christmas tree at Price Chopper decorated with wish lists for community members to buy for the individuals in need.
The gifts were wrapped and delivered by volunteers to the local seniors just in time for the holidays.
"Blankets, socks, I mean, things like that, I mean things that wouldn't normally be on a wish list. But there are needy items that they actually need. And they could be financially not in a position to be able to purchase those things for themselves. St. Joe is a very generous community. And every year that we've done this, I'm just amazed at the response that we get in the amount of gifts that we get for our seniors," said Deanna Utz, Client Care Manager for Home Instead Senior Care.
The program will benefit and bring gifts to more than 100 local seniors this year.
To learn more, you can visit the website here.