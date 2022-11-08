(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the holidays can be a lonely time for some senior citizens. They don't have to be thanks to an organization helping combat loneliness during this time.
Home in-stead is an in-home senior care center with locations in St. Joseph and Maryville, Missouri, and have launched their Be a Santa to a Senior program.
With the aim of helping seniors feel a little less lonely as well as supply them with necessary gifts.
"It's a service program to be a Santa to a senior. We provide gifts to seniors who are in need, or are lonely during the holiday season. We have hung these ornaments on the tree that are describing gifts that seniors would like and so our hope is to have shoppers come by pick an ornament. Shop for the seniors, and return them back in a gift bag before December 19. Here in St. Joseph we are collecting gifts at the Cosentino's Price Chopper and in Maryville we are collecting gifts in the Sears hometown store."
A large variety of the gifts being asked for are simple cleaning supplies, fuzzy blankets or daily items such as alarm clocks. The event wraps up on December 19. This marks the seventh year home in-stead has run the senior santa program.