Bearcats on the big screen: NWMSU hosts student film festival

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University students got a taste of Hollywood on Friday night.
Students, friends, and families filled the seats at the Hangar movie theater in Maryville to watch a film festival put on for the video production and digital cinematography students to showcase their talent and hard work that they've put in this year.
"This is definitely a privilege, and it's just so awesome that we get to come here and we get to watch all of our films on the big screen," says Northwest video production student Riley Whittington. "It's a really good opportunity to be able to see your stuff on the big screen, and it gives you the motivation and the like, 'I've made this and I can make even better things.'"
For video production and digital cinematography professor Adam Bochart, this event is about providing a valuable opportunity for his students.
"This is a really critique driven medium, and there's no better critique than hearing how a crowd reacts to something that you've made," says Bochart. "It also is a tool to up the ante, kind of up the jeopardy, knowing that your film is gonna be 30 feet tall, in massive surround sound, make it good. There's a lot of added pressure to make something of quality, knowing that this is kind of our end goal."
For many students, being able to apply all of the technical skills they have learned throughout the year and come out with a finished product is the best part.
"It's almost satisfying putting all of the pieces together. Making each piece: making the script, making the pre production documents, and then being able to see it on a timeline, and then eventually see it exported into a movie that didn't exist maybe three weeks ago," said Whittington.
Whether his students want to pursue a career in film or not, Bochart hopes to leave his students with an experience they will never forget.
"Some people will never want to get to Hollywood and that is totally fine. Not their thing. But to give them that experience, or at least that moment that down the road, they're going to say, 'Hey, I made a movie, and it played in the theater and we got to get dressed up and 300 people sat and laughed at what I made.' Even if they never do it again for the rest of their life. That is something that will stay with them," says Bochart.
This Oscar-style film festival gave out many awards, including things like Best Set Design, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.
'Best Picture' was awarded to Riley Whittington in the Advanced Video Production category and Lauren Liberty in the Digital Cinematography category.