Bearcats show support for mental health initiative

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Mental health conversations continue to grow and happen across the country.
The stigma of discussing mental health is starting to go away, but there's still work to be done.
That's why the Northwest Missouri State women's soccer team is supporting an initiative to help college students.
“He always tells us soccer is the most important of unimportant things and so like that takes up just a lot of unnecessary potential pressure,” Northwest midfielder Atiana Stratman says.
The Northwest Missouri State soccer team is coming off a decisive 4-0 win against Nebraska Kearney on Sunday.
But it's an initiative away from the pitch the Bearcats are talking about today.
“Advocacy for mental health and taking care of the people that happen to be student athletes, I think makes it so important,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon says.
Bearcats senior midfielder Atiana Stratman is a big supporter in mental health awareness and helping student athletes.
After all, there's a family friend connection to Katie Meyer, a Stanford soccer player who committed suicide in February.
Meyers' parents created “Katie’s Save” a movement to change the current system to support students navigating campus life and added pressures from academic sports and any other activities.
“We feel. We owe it to our daughter and we owe it to all these future students coming through. We must, must do something,” Katie’s father Steve Meyer says.
Mental health conversations continue to grow after being thought as a taboo topic for years.
Between the “Katie’s Save” movement and the Bearcat soccer team endorsement of the initiative, it's creating a space for young athletes to see they don't have to face obstacles alone.
“It's a really great atmosphere. And I feel like that helps in terms of how we've been able to get open with each other and really communicate those bad mental health days essentially. And so it's been really cool to be a part of that and just see them offering the open door and stuff like that,” Stratman says.
“The athletic piece, maybe at that moment, isn't the piece that's working out but don't let that define who they are as the individual and what they are as an overall person and the value of who they are as people,” Gordon says.