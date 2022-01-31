"Beautiful smile" & "the kindest heart" family remembers crash victim

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of Chaz Newman are feeling many emotions following his sudden death Sunday.
Beth Wilson, Newman's sister described her brother as someone who loved to ride motorcycles, had the biggest smile and the kindest heart.
Wilson said her brother was likely enjoying the day on his motorcycle when tragedy struck along the N Belt Highway.
Newman was headed northbound along the Belt Highway when an SUV turned in front of him. Newman and his motorcycle struck the SUV broadside, Newman was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where he later died.
He was 20 years old.
Wilson said Newman was the baby of the family, the only boy among his siblings. She also said he was well liked by many outside the family.
"His loss is devastating for so many people," Wilson said.
Many have expressed support for her family following Newman's death. The response inspired Wilson to set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
Wilson hopes the outpouring of support gives her comfort in this difficult time.
"We'll never be okay because that's our baby boy, and he's gone," She said. "But he's gone doing what he loved."
Wilson said Newman was an organ donor, funeral arrangements are pending.
Police are still investigating what lead up to the crash.