Beer Walk for the Arts returns after two years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council annual Beer Walk for the Arts returned to St. Joe on Saturday, bringing out residents to try craft beer and food, listen to live music and tour historical homes.
"We pre-sold about 247 as of this morning, we had some walk up today. So we're well over 250, which is really great we had a beautiful day for it, lovely weather, beautiful homes. So we're just excited to make this happen after a two year hiatus," Beer Walk for the Arts co-chair Robbie Morton said.
The purpose behind it is to give St. Joseph residents a fun afternoon while raising money for the Allied Arts Fund, which supports multiple arts groups in town, such as the Robidoux Resident Theater and the Performing Arts Association.
"So we actually have a lot of people that buy the tickets for this event, they don't really come for the beer, they just come to see the homes because it's really your only chance to see somebody's private home unless you know them. And there's just amazing architecture and the interiors are beautiful in some of these," Morton said.
The tour started at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion in the historic museum hill neighborhood. Then guests will walk through the neighborhood to other homes included in the walk.
"We feel really privileged to have the beer walk stat and end here. It gets a lot of people in the door that haven't even been to the mansion or haven't been a weird decades. So it gets a lot of exposure," Sara Parks with the St. Joseph Museums said.
When guests tour the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion for example, they get a close look at historical architecture, antiques and learn interesting facts they might not have ever realized. For some guests, this is the only way they ever see the inside of one of the town's old mansions.
"So usually in town, you kind of see the outside of the buildings all the time, it's really rare to come inside those homes and tour them too. So the beer walk and then some of the other like historic home shows in town are a really good opportunity for the public to come see the inside," Parks said.
The Allied Arts Council's next event is Sounds of Summer on Friday May 20th at the Coleman Hawkins Park downtown.