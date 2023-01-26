Benton announces Corey Bertini as next head football coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals football program has a new head coach, and it is former Missouri Western quarterback Corey Bertini.
"He literally checked every single box that we were looking for," Benton athletic director Brett Goodwin said.
Bertini takes over a program that won three games in 2022 and he said he's excited to get to work.
"We're on this bus," Bertini said. "We're going this way, if you want to get on, get on. We're all in."
Bertini replaces former head coach Kevin Keeton who had been the head coach since 2018. The school decided to go in a different direction from Keeton after the 2022 season.