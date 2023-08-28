 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benton boys soccer defeats Lafayette in the City Round Robin

  • Updated
  • 0
BENTON SOCCER DEFEATS LAFAYETTE 4-0

Benton boys soccer coach Anthony Rice talks to his team.

ST. JOSEPH - The Benton High School boys soccer team defeated Lafayette 4-0 in the City Round Robin on Monday at Benton High School. 

Recommended for you