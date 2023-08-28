ST. JOSEPH - The Benton High School boys soccer team defeated Lafayette 4-0 in the City Round Robin on Monday at Benton High School.
Benton boys soccer defeats Lafayette in the City Round Robin
- By: Brett Kennedy
-
- Updated
- 0
Brett Kennedy
