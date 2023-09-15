 Skip to main content
Benton football falls to Lincoln Prep in overtime

(St. Joseph, MO) - The Benton High School football team fell to Lincoln College Prep 23-20 in overtime Friday night. Cardinals drop to 1-3 on the season. Benton plays at Central (Kansas City) next week. 

