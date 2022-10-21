Benton hosts community blood drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students from St. Joseph's south side high school took time out of their day to help give back to the community.
Benton High School was the site of a community blood drive.
Earlier this week, the Community Blood Center announced another blood emergency, their second in 75 days and fourth in 2022.
This means that the region's blood supply is at a one to two day supply.
Benton students say that they like donating blood because they know they are helping out their community.
Staff are impressed by the number of first time donors who rolled up their sleeves today.
"It's a huge deal. We had good numbers last year when we did it in the shoe. We're striving for a little bit higher. I'm not sure where we're sitting right now. But all of our kids are willing to help out. Even if they don't know if they can donate or not. Knowing that we're able to provide that, especially after the pandemic is a huge, huge deal here at Benton,” Ashley Bomberger from Benton High School says.
Benton High School will host another blood drive next spring.