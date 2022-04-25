Bi-annual Prescription Take-Back Day this Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is gearing up for another bi-annual Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.
This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Joseph is participating in the national, bi-annual Prescription Take Back Day.
“In a case like this, it's, you know, basically no questions are asked people from the community can come to us, we'll be at East Hills Mall, on the side of the mall. And they'll be able to just drive up and hand us whatever they have,” said Shawn Collie, Captain of Drug Strike Force.
Hosted by the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, this is meant to prevent substance abuse in the community by keeping the medications out of the wrong hands.
“It gets the medications out of the homes, you know, this way, it's not ended up in the hands of children, or, you know, other family members or friends who may have some type of an addiction,” said Collie.
This is also beneficial for the environment.
“It's not being flushed down a toilet, you know, going into our our waterways or our streams. It's, you know, it's basically being taken by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and they destroy it by EPA guidelines,” said Collie.
The program has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication since its launch over a decade ago, helping people dispose of their medication in a safe, confidential way.
“If people have concerns about pill bottles, or anything like that, we do remove the names off the pill bottles,” said Collie.
So if you have pills in your cabinets you’d like to properly dispose of, head to East Hills Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 25th.