Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger on Friday...

Strong winds out of the south will range between 30 and 40 mph on
Friday, with gusts occasionally in the 45 to 50 mph range. Dry
fuels will be combustible and with the strong wind rapid fire
growth is likely in any outdoor burning environment. There could
be a period of decreasing winds later this evening in advance of a
surging cold front, however by late evening winds will shift out
of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts. Burning
outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday and Friday
evening.

Biden signs legislation to avert rail shutdown

Biden signs legislation to avert rail shutdown

President Joe Biden, center, signs H.J.Res.100, a bill that aims to avert a freight rail strike, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on December 2, in Washington.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Joe Biden on Friday signed legislation to avert a rail shutdown after congressional lawmakers raced to pass the measure amid concerns over the economic danger posed by a possible strike.

The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday, and the Senate passed the legislation on Thursday as pressure mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly.

Biden said in remarks ahead of the signing that the bill "ends a difficult rail dispute and helps our nation avoid what without a doubt would have been an economic catastrophe."

"Our nation's rail system is literally the backbone of our supply chain," Biden said. "A rail shutdown would have devastated our economy."

Without congressional action, a rail strike could have become a reality as early as December 9, causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. It could also have disrupted commuter rail services for up to seven million travelers a day and the transportation of 6,300 carloads of food and farm products a day, among other items, according to a collection of business groups.

"Thanks to the bill Congress passed ... we've spared the country that catastrophe," Biden said.

One complication in the effort to pass a bill had been a push by progressives to add a provision to the agreement related to paid sick leave. And on Thursday, the Senate failed to pass the House-passed paid sick leave measure backed by progressives.

Biden acknowledged the failure to pass the provision, but vowed to keep pushing for paid sick leave in his remarks Friday.

"Look, I know this bill doesn't have paid sick leave that these rail workers and frankly every worker in America deserves. But that fight isn't over," he said. "I've supported paid sick leave for a long time and I'm going to continue that fight until we succeed."

Biden thanked congressional Democrats as well as Republicans for passing the legislation. "It was the right thing to do," he said, "to save jobs, to protect millions of working families from harm and disruption and to keep supply chains stable around the holidays."

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Donald Judd and Paul LeBlanc contributed.

