Big Lake Campground to reopen May 16

(BIG LAKE, Mo.) After more than three years, Big Lake State Park is reopening.
The park was closed in March of 2019 due to major flooding that affected much of northwest Missouri.
The state department of natural resources says that after repairs were made on the damaged levee, work began on reopening campsites.
The campground will open next Monday.
Reservations are strongly recommended, but not required.
To reserve a campsite call 877-422-6766 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or by visiting icampmo.com.