Big plans being made for St. Joseph Open House next year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "I guarantee you no one in St. Joseph will have seen anything like it before," organizer Steven Carrillo said.
While it might be a little ways away, next year will be the 180th anniversary of St. Joseph. And one resident is working on plans for a big event that helps celebrate the city's birthday.
"St. Joseph is going to be doing a 180. And so that's something that I think a lot of us could really be in favor of. Everything from the economic aspect of it to tourism," Carrillo said.
Carrillo is the organizer of what will be 'St. Joseph Open House 2023---which is a series of events everyday during August next year.
"What we want to tap into is an entire month of August for the local residents to really explore their city and invite family and friends to come to St. Joe," Carrillo said.
He says the reason behind this stems from an idea to present St. Joseph to it's own residents and to the rest of the country.
"How I visualize it happening was for two reasons. Number one, to get the local residents of St. Joseph to become tourists in our own city. Number two, was to introduce St. Joseph, to the rest of the country," Carrillo said.
Carrillo believes that not everybody who lives in town realizes what St. Joe offers for businesses and attractions.
"It's really a good opportunity, as I've been sharing, for us to reintroduce ourselves to those individuals for the purpose to welcome them in. And if they have a consideration of possibly moving here because of what they experience in open house," Carrillo said.
One other aspect to the planning of this open house is to break a a Guinness World Record during a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We're going to be breaking the world's record for the longest ribbon cutting. That's roughly 30,000 feet. The application to Guinness is in we're waiting on the individual that will be assigned to this to certify it to make sure that everything is appropriate for it to be recognized as a world record. And it's a really great way for it to kick off," Carrillo said.