Bike trail runs through century-old family cemetery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local family is speaking out after they learned a popular bike trail in St. Joseph goes right through their family's century-old cemetery.
The Despain family cemetery, also known as the Hockaday Cemetery is located near 4200 Waterworks Road.
Gary White, a relative of the Despain's and Hockaday's, is not happy with the trail being on top of his family's gravesite.
"When I was a kid, there used to be graves everywhere here and they're gone," said White. "That's from teenagers coming up here having parties and stuff. The City is supposed to be standing behind us, preserving history. The City is supposed to be protecting our land."
White said the City did put up barricades to try to keep the hikers and bikers out of the cemetery, however people would clear the paths and go around the fences.
"Bikers want to argue with us. They're telling us it's taxpayers money, and we spent millions of dollars on this bike trail," said White. "Our family has been here a long time. All I want is respect to my family, that's it."
St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said it is a complicated issue.
"We knew the cemetery was there all along. The water company knew the cemetery was there all along, but the thought was, that the cemetery was now on Missouri American Water property," said Kempf. "So, we had already started extending the trail through that property during the time when we were doing the real estate transaction, but we left it on the existing trail that was already running through there."
Kempf and White have been attempting to determine a compromise that will work for both parties.