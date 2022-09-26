Bird/window collisions: how you can prevent bird deaths

Windows can be a great addition to any home or building. But these reflective surfaces can be an invisible killer to an estimated one billion birds in the United States alone every year, and we’re seeing it right here in St. Joseph.
“So if there are trees, shrubs, bushes, anything like that, that reflect into the window, the bird sees that and thinks it's a safe haven to go into. Or even sometimes, like in these tall, high rises, the sky is being reflected. So they think they can just fly straight through it. And then that's when the collision happens.” said Shelly Cox, Naturalist at Remington Nature Center.
These collisions typically happen during migration season in the fall and spring months. And this isn’t the only thing affecting our bird populations.
“You have to figure pesticides, killing insect populations, which are affecting their diet, you have to figure habitat destruction. And then you have the added problem of window collisions and just a whole plethora of other things out there facing bird populations,” said Cox.
But the good news is, there are solutions.
“Try to avoid certain kinds of glass that are really reflective. Putting up kind of stickers or tape or paint on the outside of the windows. Changing the window face to allow you to see out but the bird can't see in. And then most simple, would be closing blinds or playing shades so that the bird then sees those blinds or shades and doesn't think they're going to fly into a tree or something like that,” said Dr. Julie Jedlicka, Associate Biology Professor at Missouri Western State University.
“I mean, people will put decals up, they'll put Mylar strips up, some people are just using something as simple as masking tape and strips that are placed close together,” said Cox.
If you’re finding dead birds around your building or your home, there’s plenty of resources out there to help find a solution that works for you.
“Just by Googling window collisions and birds and find something that works for your situation and works for your home or your structure,” said Cox.
“So it would be nice to see some people try to adopt some of the resources that are already out there and put them in place and St. Joe,” said Jedlicka.
For more ideas on how to protect birds from colliding with your windows, you can visit the article here.