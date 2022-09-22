Bluegrass Battles Hunger music festival

A local nonprofit is holding its annual music festival this weekend to help feed the community.
The 13th annual Bluegrass Battles Hunger event will take place this Friday and Saturday September 23rd & 24th at Coleman Hawkins Park in Felix Street Square.
The event is organized by the nonprofit group Bluegrass Bettering our Community with all proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
There will be food trucks, craft vendors, and on Saturday afternoon there will be free harmony singing lessons on Saturday followed by community jam.
The event is sponsored by Victory Chevrolet and the IBMA Foundation.
You just show up, bring some chairs, I'm sure we'll have tons of people. And just enjoy. If anyone would like to benefit the cause for Second Harvest, we would certainly appreciate any donations people are willing to give,” said Jennifer Gewin, Board of Directors, Bluegrass Bettering our Community.
The concert will start Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with another show on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Here is the most updated lineup for the event:
- 5-6pm - Stephanie Gummelt
- 6-7pm - Distant Cousins
- 7-8pm - Megan Luttrell
- 8-9pm - Sally and the Hurts
- 1-2pm - Workshop let by Ellie Grace
- 2-3pm - Community Jam
- 3-4pm - St. Joseph Arts Academy Student Showcase
- 4-5pm - John L. Keck
- 5-6pm - Dakota and the Angry Suitcase
- 6-7pm - Whiskey for the Lady
- 7-8pm - True North
- 8-9:30pm - The John Brown Boys