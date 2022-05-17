Board of Education selects seventh member

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education now has a full seven members again after an open seat was filled Monday afternoon.
Local business owner and musician Phil Vandel was selected out of a list of five finalists for the position.
Vandel was selected from among five finalists who had applied for the position.
He will take the seat vacated by Lori Witham after she resigned last month.
Five board members voted to appoint Vandel this afternoon with one member abstaining.
Vandel says he is looking forward to being a bridge to the community through the school board to address issues the district is facing.
"I tried to use my talents through music, through my inspection business, whatever I did, I tried to impact the community in a positive way and ultimately it's led me to where I here I am now able to make decisions that will affect our students and hopefully, kids that grew up like I did, will maybe see that as as a little inspiration for them that they can truly grow up and be anything they want to be,” Vandel said.
Vandel was immediately sworn in and will take part in the board's next meeting next Monday.