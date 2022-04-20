Board of Regents appoints Dr. Clarence Green as interim president

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has selected Dr. Clarence Green to serve as the university's interim president beginning July 1.

“Clarence has a long history of distinguished service at the University,” John Moore, the chair of the Board of Regents, said. “He has deep roots in the community and great relationships with students, faculty, staff and alumni. He’ll work closely with those constituencies to keep the University moving forward.”

Green has served as the vice president of culture at Northwest since April 2019 and has oversight of the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, and the University Police Department, for which he also serves as chief.

He previously served at Northwest as interim vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, and as the interim vice president of human resources.

Green's selection comes after the Board of Regents decided not to renew the contract for the university's previous president Dr. John Jasinski at the beginning of April.

Jasinski had been with the university since 2009.

Linked below is the full statement on Green's appointment as interim president.