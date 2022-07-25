Board of regents select Anthem executive to assist president search

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents have selected a Houston-based search firm to assist the university with recruiting its next president.
Friday's vote came during a special session involving the seven current members of the board, selecting Anthem Executive to partner with during the search process.
A committee had been working since June 24 evaluating and interviewing potential search firms.
During the search process, Anthem Executive will gather input from the campus search committee and other key stakeholders to build a profile of the university's ideal candidate, followed by interviews and campus visits.
Interim president Dr. Clarence Green is leading the institution until the next president is in place.