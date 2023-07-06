Board Vacancies in St. Joseph, Missouri

St. Joseph, MO; According to The City of St. Joseph, there are multiple board vacancies within the city as of July 2023.
The city is asking residents who are interested in filling these positions to fill out an application online and submit it no later than July 26.
The application can be found online at Form Center • St. Joseph, MO • CivicEngage (stjosephmo.gov).
Vacancies include Downtown Review Board, Land Bank Board, Landmark Commission, Planning Commission, Plumber's Examining and Appeals Board, Senior Citizen Foundation, Traffic Commission, ABCD Regional Planning Commission, Administrative Violation Review Board, Advisory Commission on Aging, and more.
A comprehensive list of vacancies can be found at Board & Commission Vacancies | St. Joseph, MO - Official Website (stjosephmo.gov).