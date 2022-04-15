Boeh stepping down from Municipal Court bench after 21 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There will soon be a changing of the guard at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
On Monday, Judge John Boeh, who presides over St. Joseph Municipal Court, will step down after 21 years on the bench.
As Boeh heads into retirement, he hopes that the people who have come before him over the years take at least one thing away with them.
"I'd like people to think I was a good listener," Boeh said.
Boeh's courtroom is tucked away in the basement of the Buchanan County Courthouse. He hears mostly cases related to traffic citations or property code enforcements. While they might not be among the most high-profile cases at the courthouse, he says they still mean a lot to the people who come before him.
"Every person that comes to court is important," Boeh said. "Whether they're a defendant or witness or a police officer, a victim, you have to respect that this is their day. They are coming to court and see that they are treated with respect."
Boeh says a lot of his defendants are poor or those who have fallen on hard times. He says he keeps that in mind when issuing sentences on the guilty and answers those who say he's been too lenient.
"Why don't you just throw them in jail? Why don't you just fine them and make them pay?" Boeh said, repeating some of the questions he gets asked. "The limitations that are on me are those I have to live with and people don't understand that." Punishment and deterrence is a big part of it. Trying to turn it around and get through what problems they might have, whether it's drugs or alcohol. Be sure that they don't reoffend, get their driver's license, get a job and become a person in society is a good thing."
Late last year Boeh announced that he would be retiring instead of seeking another term to the bench. Before stepping away, Boeh enjoyed a retirement party held in the courtroom Family, friends and others who attended had the opportunity to thank Boeh for his work over the years are recognize why he was so successful as a judge for so long.
"Empathy for everyone that appears in front of him," said Dan Kellogg, 5th Circuit judge, who's courtroom is two floors above Boeh's. "He looks at them and tries to find the good in them, tries to find what he can do with his sentence and through their appearance so that person doesn't get in the same position again."
Boeh also got some admiration from the man who will replace him, Ted Elo, who won the election for the bench earlier this month.
"Judge Boeh has been here for over two decades. He's done good things and has big shoes to fill," Elo said. "Patience is a virtue he has but he also knows when things go sideways and when he needs to be firm."
Boeh hopes he will be remembered as fair, impartial and someone who cared.
"I want them to be able to think that when they left the courtroom the judge listened to what they had to say," Boeh said.