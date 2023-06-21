 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boil Advisory For Dekalb County Lifted

  • 0
Boil Advisory Liffted

Dekalb, County, MO; The boil advisory for Dekalb County has been lifted as of June 21, 2023. This issue affects those who live along 36 highway near 144th road. 

Recommended for you