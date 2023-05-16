Bomb Threat at Mid Buchanan Schools

St. Joseph, MO; A bomb threat was received by Mid-Buchannan School's Central Office, the threat referenced Sunday’s Graduation Ceremony but was mailed and not received until Monday, the 15th. Sheriff Bill Puett says there was a patrol response and that they were unable to locate a device but they are maintaining a presence at the school. They will continue to investigate.
The bomb threat was postmarked last Thursday and that central office employees opened it and got it to Superintendent Jay Albright pretty immediately Monday morning. Dennis Yeager, the school resource officer contacted the sheriff’s office after hearing from Mr. Albright. There were at one point 6 or 7 investigators looking for evidence in the school and several deputies were stationed around the school in the rain. Mr. Albright said he felt blessed by the response from Buchanan County Sheriff’s department.