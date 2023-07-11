Bonds for bridges in its last phase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council passed the last phase of $5 million dollars for the bonds for bridges project at Monday, July 10, 2023 City Council meeting.
On June 2, 2020 ballot, voters approved Bonds for Bridges.
The average age of bridges in St. Joseph that are in need of replacement or repair was over seventy-nine years.
St. Joseph City Manager, Bryan Carter explains, "Bonds for bridges was the total package of $20 million to do the bridge replacement improvement projects throughout town. The most visible area that has has occurred is along the Parkway with the replacements of the 11th Street bridge, 13th Street, 22nd Street, Gene field and now Lovers Lane," said Carter
This is not associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed in November of 2021.
The Director of Public Works and Transportation, Abe Forney says, "It falls in line with the same timeframe. Many bridges throughout the state of Missouri were were falling apart, I'm assuming that there was a timeframe that a lot of these bridges were put in, and now they're all falling apart around the same time," said Forney
Forney says "They are hoping to have all construction done in St. Joe by the end of construction year 2024.
"The last big ticket item will be the McArthur Drive bridge down near The Remington Nature Center, that one will be going we are working on some permits from the railroad before that will get started," said Carter
Carter says, "McArthur bridge has reached the end of life. It's going to be a unique replacement from our others because our other bridges have all been just taken down entirely and detour routes have been put up. We don't have options for detour routes down in that area. So, we're going to have to have to stage that one and basically close one lane of the existing bridge to start to build the new and then close the close the other one," said Carter
Carter says, "The McArthur bridge is really up in the air we've been a long time coming on that. Any bridge that goes over a rail line is pretty challenging to get permits for just working with the rail companies are trying to preserve their lines make sure they're not interrupted. So, it makes it a little bit difficult to get those permits. We've been working on it for some time we're still working but it's really gonna be based on when they give us approval on when we can get that one started," said Carter