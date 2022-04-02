Book author visits Pony Express Museum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An author who wrote a book about the Pony Express visited St. Joseph Friday and Saturday.
Jim DeFelice compiled his research into a book that was published a couple years ago.On Friday he came to the Pony Express Museum in St. Joe to speak about it and on Saturday he did a book signing at the museum and answered reader's questions.
He says being able to visit St. Joseph for a second time and see where the Pony Express all started has been a good experience.
"I think well, it's amazing seeing where it all started. I mean, you know, you instantly kind of step back into your into history. But it's, it's such a privilege to be able to, to come back and thank people," author Jim DeFelice said.
DeFelice drove the Pony Express route while researching his book and has written several other books.