Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | Can animals predict the weather (part 2)?

Today’s question is from Natalie who is a senior at Savannah high school. Natalie wants to know, can animals predict the weather?
The answer is YES!
This is part two for this question, if you want to watch the first part you can find that on our website at KQ2.com or search for it on YouTube under Brainstorming with Jade Steffens.
But let’s get to it! We talked about cows, birds and dogs last time.
Now let’s talk about cats (my favorite animal if you couldn’t tell). Cats have a great sense of hearing and smell. Experts believe that they can smell the metallic odor in the atmosphere that happens right before a storm and may also be able to smell the distinct scent of rain itself.
Then we have frogs. Since frogs need water to live and to lay eggs, they often croak their mating calls more loudly right before a rainstorm, since it provides a better environment to lay eggs. So if you hear a lot of frogs croaking louder than normal, there might be a storm on the way.
And the last one is an animal that cannot predict the weather, contrary to popular belief. Every year on February 2nd or Groundhog day, people go to Pennsylvania to find out if Punxsutawney Phil will predict six more weeks of winter or an early spring based on if it sees it’s shadow. But unfortunately the groundhog is only correct about 39% of the time so although they’re cute, they might not be the best at predicting the weather.
So that is part two of some animals that can (and can’t) predict the weather.
